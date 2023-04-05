Equip Expo plans to expand exhibitor space for largest trade show yet

Equip Exposition will now offer exhibitor space in the west wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) for the trade show held Oct. 17-20. Organizers said this additional space allows for new and waitlisted exhibitors to be at the Expo.

Organizers said Equip Expo 2022 was the largest show in the event’s 40-year history with more than 25,000 people from all 50 states and 16 countries in attendance. Last year, Equip Expo sold out all its available exhibitor spaces in the KEC and 30 acres in the Outdoor Demo Yard and organizers expect the same for 2023.

“Our usual footprint for indoor exhibit space is completely sold out,” said Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages Equip Exposition. “And while the west wing is different — it’s been used for a wide range of purposes — it does allow existing exhibitors to showcase more of their products and in particular indoor demonstration areas. Taking space in the west wing also allows new exhibitors to get into the show and ‘get in line’ for space that could become available in other areas of the KEC.”

The west wing of the KEC offers 170,000 square feet of additional indoor exhibit space and is the last remaining unused area at the KEC for Equip Expo. It is one of its original structures and is located west of Freedom Hall.

“The West Wing is ideal for indoor demonstration of battery products and weather’s not a factor for exhibitors there,” Kiser said.

In addition to exhibits, Equip Expo organizers said the west wing will feature the return of the popular New Product Showcase, the Drone Zone and a business lounge for exhibitors and attendees during the show. Hardscape North America, co-locating with Equip Expo, will also expand its exhibit space into the west wing.

Equip Exposition celebrates its 40th show this year, and will upgrade its entertainment with a concert at the KFC Yum! Center, featuring Third Eye Blind and Dylan Scott. House band The Crashers will play the show’s opening party at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center and Juicebox Heroes will headline at Fourth Street Live! on Wednesday.