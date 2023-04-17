Equip Expo registration is open with golden ticket giveaway for 40th anniversary

As part of Equip Expo’s 40th anniversary, the event offers a golden ticket giveaway for early registration — before July 31.

Register for Equip Expo following this link and use the promo code “VIPLMNC” to get a 50 percent discount on your Equip Education registration.

40 winners receive :

A free ticket to attend the trade show

A choice of one education session (out of 30+)

A meal voucher for the show; and

$50 to spend on Equip Exposition merchandise at the official Equip Exposition store

One grand prize winner will also receive (in addition to the items listed above):

A three-night stay at an Equip Expo Hotel room block

Two front-row tickets to the Thursday Night Headliner Concert featuring Third Eye Blind at the KFC Yum! Center; and

A $400, pre-paid Visa card to help with travel expenses.

Equip Expo also offers a no-cost method to enter the golden ticket giveaway.

Hardscapes North America registration is also open

Co-located with Equip Expo, registration for Hardscape North America (HNA) is also open. HNA said indoor exhibit space in the north wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center already is sold out.

Hardscape contractors and dealers, landscape professionals, design professionals and industry students and professors can register at HardscapeNA.com for the $25 early bird rate through Sept. 7.

Other event highlights include: