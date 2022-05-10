Equip Exposition adds 7 acres to Outdoor Demo Yard

Equip Exposition (the show known formerly as GIE+EXPO), the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition expands its Outdoor Demo Yard, adding more than seven acres for outdoor exhibits at this year’s tradeshow.

“Year after year, attendees tell us that the Outdoor Demo Yard is one of the most valuable parts of the show,” said Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Exposition. “Outdoor booths are always at a premium, and adding this highly visible space inside the main gates will allow longtime indoor exhibitors to move outdoors for the first time.”

Equip Expo recently announced several programming updates including educational sessions from Landscape Management magazine. Visitors can also experience expanded access with the show opening at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for dealers and noon for contractors.

Registration has opened for this year’s show, which will be held Oct. 18-21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The event will also feature new exhibitors in several large market-leading equipment and tool companies.