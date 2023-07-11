Equip Exposition organizers say technology a major focus this year

Smart lawns and landscape lighting? Autonomous mowers? Drone and artificial intelligence-aided landscaping designs? It’s all at Equip Exposition, held Oct. 17-20, 2023, at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). Landscapers and outdoor power equipment dealers can see new, industry technology, including business software, drones, irrigation and lighting technology, robotic and autonomous equipment, connected equipment systems using GPS, battery and electric innovations and the latest engine technology.

“Equip Expo is where the industry’s manufacturers and technology providers debut the latest tech. There’s simply no better place to see it all. Not only that, you can test it,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Expo.

Equip Exposition will utilize more than 675,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space in addition to a 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard to try the latest tech and equipment.

“Equip Expo is where you can see and experience new capabilities before they’re on the market and in the hands of your competitors,” Kiser adds. “The Outdoor Demo Yard, the Drone Zone, the vendor exhibits — it’s all set up for the landscaper and dealer to get their hands on the latest tech before anyone else.”

Show organizers say this year’s Equip Exposition will have more than 125 exhibitors with technology-related offerings.

“It has evolved immensely from an equipment show, to a show where you can get a ton of knowledge on different products,” said Gage Roberts, who exhibited with Aspire Software at the show last year.

Attendees at the show gain access to the engineers and developers who created the technology and learn how it can benefit their businesses and business bottom lines.

Drone technology, for instance, is revolutionizing how landscaping is sold, designed and built. From creating 3D renderings and estimating, to documenting progress and showcasing products with fly-through videos, drones can landscape contractors the competitive edge.

Registrants can even win a drone each day of the show to take home and work toward their FAA remote pilot certification for drone operation at Expo. The Drone Zone in the West Wing will offer hands-on training right on the exhibit floor. Attendees can test their abilities in a flight simulator and then step into The Drone Zone to fly a drone with an expert trainer.

Register now

To register for Equip Expo and classes, visit EquipExposition.com. Use the promo code “VIPLMNC” for a 50 percent discount on early bird Equip registration.