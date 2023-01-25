Equip Exposition to celebrate 40th Anniversary with focus on new attendee experiences

Equip Exposition will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The show said it will expand and offer new, advanced education, additional entertainment and events including a new arena concert. The will also be an expansion into the West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) and improved logistics and food options.

“Equip Expo has evolved into a unique, week-long experience for a range of interconnected businesses including outdoor power equipment, landscaping, hardscaping, tree care, design, lighting, irrigation and more,” says Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. “And just like our industry is ever-evolving, so is the trade show that serves them.”

New for 2023 show experiences:

A new arena concert at the Yum! Center featuring the headlining band, Third Eye Blind;

A return of the New Product Showcase;

A Welcome Party at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center (adjacent to the downtown Marriott and Hyatt hotels) with a concert from Expo house band, The Crashers;

Keynote speech by Polar Explorer and master storyteller Ben Saunders who completed the longest-ever polar journey on foot;

The debut of the Equip Exposition Equipment Museum to showcase the evolution of the industry;

The addition of a business lounge, meeting spaces and expanded seating areas at the KEC;

Landscape education for youth, sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation. Children ages 12 and up may attend the show;

Improved shuttle bus, rideshare and transportation logistics; and

More coffee shops and food offerings on-site, including breakfast options.

Fan favorites also will return to the 2023 Expo including can’t-miss education (including content provided by Landscape Management magazine) and connection events for landscapers and dealers, live in-tree climbing demonstrations, Mulligan’s Fun Run & 5K, the UTV Test Track, the Drone Zone and Mulligan’s Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event, sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation.

Equip Expo will be held October 17-20, and registration for this year’s show opens in April.