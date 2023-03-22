Equip Exposition to feature three nights of concerts for this year’s show

To celebrate the trade show’s 40th anniversary, Equip Exposition adds three concerts to its entertainment lineup for the show held October 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

Third Eye Blind will headline a “thank you” concert at the KFC YUM! Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, for the event’s first-ever arena concert and singer-songwriter Dylan Scott will open the show.

“We’re celebrating our 40th anniversary of Expo, and we couldn’t have grown to this point without the support of thousands of people — from our attendees and exhibitors at the show to the bartenders and hotel staff throughout the city,” said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. “They all make the ‘Expo experience’ possible, and we want to say thank you with this concert.”

In addition to the concert at the KFC YUM! Center, entertainment during the 2023 three-day event include:

House band, The Crashers will take the stage for the Welcome Party at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center on Tuesday night, Oct. 17.

A free Fourth Street Live! concert by Juicebox Heroes will start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Louisville’s historic downtown.

Registered attendees and exhibitors for Equip Exposition may attend all three nights of entertainment for free with registration badges serving as tickets. Tourism industry partners can attend the “thank you” concert for free. Equip Expo said it will contact industry partners to set up credentials.