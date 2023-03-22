Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Equip Exposition to feature three nights of concerts for this year’s show

March 22, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

To celebrate the trade show’s 40th anniversary, Equip Exposition adds three concerts to its entertainment lineup for the show held October 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

The Crashers crash the party The lead singer of the Crashers made a surprise appearance at the LM party right in the middle of their set at Fourth Street Live! LM Associate Publisher Craig MacGregor (left), always happy to serve as the DJ of the party, lived his rock-star dream and momentarily served on backup vocals. LM Staff

LM’s very own Associate Publisher Craig MacGregor (left) momentarily served on backup vocals when the lead singer for the The Crashers (right) crashed an LM event. (Photo: LM Staff)

Third Eye Blind will headline a “thank you” concert at the KFC YUM! Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, for the event’s first-ever arena concert and singer-songwriter Dylan Scott will open the show.

“We’re celebrating our 40th anniversary of Expo, and we couldn’t have grown to this point without the support of thousands of people — from our attendees and exhibitors at the show to the bartenders and hotel staff throughout the city,” said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. “They all make the ‘Expo experience’ possible, and we want to say thank you with this concert.”

In addition to the concert at the KFC YUM! Center, entertainment during the 2023 three-day event include:

  • House band, The Crashers will take the stage for the Welcome Party at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center on Tuesday night, Oct. 17.
  • A free Fourth Street Live! concert by Juicebox Heroes will start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Louisville’s historic downtown.

Registered attendees and exhibitors for Equip Exposition may attend all three nights of entertainment for free with registration badges serving as tickets. Tourism industry partners can attend the “thank you” concert for free. Equip Expo said it will contact industry partners to set up credentials.

Related Articles

Experts help weigh the risks and benefits of price increases
Equip Exposition to celebrate 40th anniversary with focus on new attendee experiences
Get the scoop on RC Mowers’ 60-inch zero-turn robotic mower
A mini tour of PermaGreen’s upcoming electric Triumph spreader-sprayer
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment