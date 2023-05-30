Westco’s Houston-based growth strategy assisted by private equity funds

Evolution Strategy Partners, a private equity firm, recently added Champions Hydro-Lawn its Westco platform. Champions and Westco will now combine to serve more than 500 commercial and municipal customers across the greater Houston market with maintenance, enhancement, rehabilitation and erosion control.

“Adding Champions to the Westco platform is a wonderful strategic and cultural fit,” said Stenning Schueppert, managing partner of Evolution. “Westco is very strong in precision and ‘finish’ mowing and Champions is the preferred maintenance service provider for municipal utility districts’ drainage facilities. Together we can provide a breadth of services to both our loyal customer bases while expanding our geographic breadth and reach.”

Champions, founded in 1976, offers a full range of services including mowing, maintenance, overseeding, fertilization, irrigation and stormwater pipe replacement. Champions general manager Shea Walker and the entire team of more than 450 personnel will join Westco.

“The partnership between these two significant leaders in their respective fields will provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for our clients,” said Manny González, Westco/Champions CEO. “I am also delighted with the opportunity to work with Shea and his professional and experienced team to continue our efforts to establish a unique customer-oriented platform.”

Equity for the transaction was provided by Evolution, Gemini Investors and Genesis Park, while the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.