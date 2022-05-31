Evolution Wheel’s new skid steer tires offer reliability and traction

Evolution Wheel, a skid steer tire manufacturer, developed a tire specifically to tackle the issue flat tires can cause. The EWRS-AT series solid skid steer tire is made for applications where longevity, traction and reliability are operators’ biggest concerns.

The tire is designed for skid steer operators working in off-road conditions requiring reliable tires with strong traction. The company increased the lugs on the EWRS-AT to 2.5-inch width and 52/32-inch wearable tread depth. According to the company, increasing the lug’s width and height enables them to eliminate the need for a center wear bar and boost longevity.

Evolution Wheel said it incorporated core geometry in the rubber, where apertures in the rubber that allow the rubber to flex. The unique geometry of these apertures allows the tire to compress like a pneumatic tire without the bounce, which Evolution Wheel said makes the EWRS-AT tire much more stable when carrying loads.

One additional feature of the tire is that they are segmented and bolted onto the rims which allow the operator to easily service the tire. According to the company, if a lug is damaged, the operator can remove that segment and attach another with only a wrench.