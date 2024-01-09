Ewing acquires sixth bulk landscaping materials yard in Arizona

Ewing Outdoor Supply acquired Fuzzy’s Materials, a bulk landscaping materials yard in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The move marks the company’s sixth bulk landscaping materials yard in Arizona.

“Ewing has proudly supported contractors in the Prescott area since we opened our branch adjacent to Fuzzy’s 18 years ago,” said Jack York, Arizona regional manager. “Expanding our offering to include bulk materials helps us to better serve our customers, who lean on us as their trusted supplier and partner.”

Situated on nearly 3 acres it will serve customers in the Prescott area with quality materials including bulk rock and mulch, topsoil, pea gravel, boulders, natural stone, pavers and more.

“Fuzzy’s just turned 39 years old this year and has played a major role in beautifying the Prescott area for decades, so we are proud to have it as part of Ewing,” Ewing Market Manager Troy McDaniel said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to provide quality bulk landscaping materials to our valued Ewing contractors and homeowners. Everyone is welcome to come in and take a look around to see what we can do for them.”