Ewing Acquires Texas Landscape Supply

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply announces its acquisition of Texas Landscape Supply, including New Braunfels Landscape Supply, Wimberley Landscape Supply and Round Mountain Landscape Supply, formally known as Tri County Landscape Supply.

These locations become the first Ewing Landscape Materials locations in Texas, growing Ewing’s bulk materials business and offering customers access to soil, mulch, aggregate and crushed stone, boulders, pavers and block and more.

“We’re very excited to welcome the Texas Landscape Supply team to the Ewing family,” said Sean Wimble, Ewing’s Central territory president. “Texas Landscape Supply has an excellent reputation in the market and aligns with Ewing’s mission of being the top distribution partner for our customers in central Texas and throughout the entire state.”

Ewing has locations throughout Texas, including the Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston metro areas, as well as in Western Texas. Two additional Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply locations will open in Texas later this year.

“We looked for a partner with the right heritage, scale, and initiative to help further our evolution across Texas,” said Tres Frey, Owner and Managing Member of Texas Landscape Supply. “Ewing is that partner. Ewing not only brings significant strength and reputation in the marketplace, but their emphasis on team, product quality, and service align very well with our model, which we think will lead to tremendous success in the future.”

The aforementioned locations began serving customers as Ewing Landscape Materials on May 23.

“The Texas Landscape Supply teams have been leaders in landscape and bulk materials throughout central Texas. Through this partnership and aligned vision, we are in the right position to further enhance this strategy of being a market leader and growth in this category, serving the Austin and San Antonio areas,” said Douglas W. York, CEO and president of Ewing.