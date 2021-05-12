Ewing adds 3 Renewable Fiber locations

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply announces its acquisition of three Renewable Fiber locations, further extending Ewing’s footprint and growth of its Ewing Landscape Materials locations.

With these acquisitions, Ewing now has six landscape material yards and five irrigation branches in the state of Colorado. The new locations are in Broomfield, Englewood and Fort Lupton, creating greater opportunities to serve the Denver Metro area and its customers.

“Adding these three locations to Ewing’s Colorado footprint provides us a great opportunity to build upon what was already a successful business and increase our distribution channels in the state. We can now better support our customers throughout Denver Metro, with easier access to the product and materials they need to extend personal outdoor living space,” said Matthew Hulsey, Ewing’s Colorado Regional Manager.

Renewable Fiber has had a strong presence in Colorado’s landscape market since the late 1990’s as a manufacturer and supplier. Renewable Fiber will maintain its manufacturing business and landscape yards in Eaton, Colo., and Arbuckle, Calif., as well as its wholesale offices in Colorado. Ewing will continue its relationship with Renewable Fiber as a manufacturing partner, continuing to serve customers with quality compost, mulch and landscaping materials.

Ewing, the nation’s largest family-owned wholesale distributor of landscape and water management products, will now have locations in each corner of the Denver Metro area — Littleton/Highlands Ranch, Centennial, Brighton and now Broomfield. Through this partnership, Ewing will retain the local staff at the three new Ewing locations.

These new locations began serving customers as Ewing Landscape Materials on May 10.