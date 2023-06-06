Ewing continues to grow in Texas as first superstore opens in the state

Ewing Outdoor Supply continues to grow its presence in Texas with its newest location in Hockley, Texas.

Ewing Hockley is the company’s 13th location in South Texas and its 41st in the state. The new location is Ewing’s first superstore in the state, featuring the newly-opened branch and a bulk materials yard scheduled to open within the next three months.

“We’re excited to put down roots in Hockley. It’s a booming market that has been in need of a location like this one,” said Sean Wimble, central territory president for Ewing. “In addition to opening the branch and yard on our 7-acre site, we’re moving our central warehouse from Ewing Katy to Hockley to best serve our customers in the region. Ewing Katy will be renovated to make it easier for customers to shop at that location.”

Ewing Hockley offers contractors irrigation, drainage, lighting, outdoor living, artificial turf, agronomic and sports field products.

“We are proud to serve residential and commercial contractors in this growing area, including the Bridgeland and Towne Lake master-planned communities, as well as additional new communities being developed in Harris and Waller Counties,” explained Leon Garza, central territory president for Ewing.