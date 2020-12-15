Ewing offers new customer rewards program

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply will launch the Ewing ProAdvantage Program, a customer rewards program designed for irrigation and landscape contractors. The program will kick off on Jan. 4, 2021.

The program will feature reward benefits that can be redeemed for points earned on purchases, as well as business resources and discounts that can be utilized after signing up.

Ewing said the program’s intent is to aid contractors in all areas of business, including resources to help elevate the value and efficiency of their business model, discounts on back-office resources like marketing solutions, accounting and payroll, proven workbooks and guides for all human resource functions and access to options allowing them to offer homeowner financing through Synchrony Financial.

These resources can be used right after signing up, with no points necessary. Points customers earn through purchases at Ewing can be redeemed for rewards such as gift cards, merchandise, travel, event tickets and more.

Ewing said its ProAdvantage Program builds upon the company’s mission to be a true partner to its customers and create mutually beneficial relationships.