Ewing opens new location in California

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply opened a new location in Indio, Calif.

This new Ewing location will service a variety of green industry professionals, including irrigation and landscaping contractors, golf course superintendents, sports fields managers and more.

“We’re opening this new location in the Indio-area to better serve our customers,” said Jason Paulson, Regional Manager for Ewing in the Inland Empire. “This location offers customers access to more products and a more convenient location.”

This second location in the Palm Desert area is part of a broader effort by Ewing to expand into the Coachella Valley region to serve contractors and other green industry professionals in Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert and Coachella.

“We’re excited to continue growing our footprint here in the Coachella Valley,” Paulson said. “For professionals in the industry who haven’t worked with us yet, we encourage you to stop by any of our locations to find out why we’ve been able to serve contractors for nearly 100 years.”