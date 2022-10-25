Ewing opens second Virginia location following latest acquisition

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply’s latest acquisition of SiteLight LD, a Virginia distributor specializing in landscape lighting and design, expands the company’s footprint into the Richmond, Va., market. The acquisition marks the opening of the supplier’s second location in Virginia.

The companies say the alignment between Ewing and SiteLight will allow contractors and landscape designers access to the same lighting products from SiteLight, while expanding category offerings into all outdoor living and landscaping products. SiteLight customers will have access to Ewing’s full catalog of products, including pavers, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, irrigation, turf and ornamentals, tools and more.

“As we continue to expand in the eastern territory, we are always looking for opportunities to partner with companies that share similar philosophies as Ewing. A positive culture and one that believes in putting customers first is one of those philosophies. SiteLight has built its reputation as a premier supplier to the green industry for over 35 years doing just that,” said Phil Kerchner, Ewing eastern territory president. “The company also provides us with a unique opportunity to launch our expansion into the Richmond, Va., area while broadening our market reach throughout the mid-Atlantic Region.”

SiteLight was founded in 1986 by Bruce LaPierre, operating and growing the small family business into a specialty for the green industry professionals in the market.

“Every member of my family has worked at SiteLight over the years, so it was important to me to find a family business to sell the company to, in order to maintain the culture and customer care we’ve built over the years,” said LaPierre. “I kept coming back to Ewing as the perfect choice, as I have always felt they were a company built by good, motivated people who look after their customers and employees.”

The new location is now known as Ewing Midlothian and began serving customers as Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply on Oct. 10.