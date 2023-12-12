Ewing Outdoor Supply expands in Texas with new North Texas location

Ewing Outdoor Supply recently grew its presence in Texas with its newest location in Justin. The location is the company’s 10th in North Texas and its 41st in the state.

It will serve customers in Justin, North Fort Worth, Keller, Northlake, Ponder, Krum, Denton, Argyle, Rhome, Decatur, Haslet, Bridgeport, Bowie and Wichita Falls, as well as other communities in the expanding Denton County, northern Tarrant County and Wise County markets.

“This new location positions Ewing to better serve the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area by building on the excellent service provided by our branches in Dallas, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, North Richland Hills, Plano and Tyler,” Larry Terrazas, Texas division vice president, said. “We’ve served green industry contractors for more than 100 years and we’re proud that our customers consider Ewing their business partner rather than a supplier.”

The company said its Justin location is stocked with irrigation, drainage, artificial turf, agronomics and more products from such vendors as Rain Bird, Hunter, PBI Gordon and more.