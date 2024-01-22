Ewing Outdoor Supply opens third Jacksonville location to build on Florida presence

Ewing Outdoor Supply grew its presence in Florida with the opening of its third location in Jacksonville. Ewing Jacksonville North is the company’s 16th location in the state.

“With this new location, Ewing can better serve customers in northern and northeastern Duval County, Nassau County and Fernandina Beach as we build on the exemplary service provided by our branches in southeastern and western Duval County,” Florida north regional manager Michael McGibeny said. “We’ve served green industry contractors for more than 100 years, and we’re proud that our customers think of us as a business partner rather than a supplier. They know they can lean on us for everything they need to get the job done.”

Ewing Jacksonville North is stocked with irrigation, drainage, pumps, landscape and holiday lighting, landscape supplies, tools, edging, outdoor living products, mulch, fertilizer, chemicals and more. The location also will offer hardscape and base materials delivery to job sites.

“Ewing has more than 250 locations and 1,000 delivery trucks nationwide, as well as industry knowledge and vendor relationships cultivated during our more than 100 years in business,” said Jeff Bower, Florida division vice president. “Those things, and our unwavering commitment to providing personalized service, ensure that we have the resources, solutions and drive to help our customers succeed. No job is too large or too small.”