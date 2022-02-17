Exmark 144-Inch Lazer Z Diesel Zero-Turn Mower

The new Exmark 144-inch Lazer Z Diesel can cut up to 11.5 acres per hour, replacing up to three 72-inch mowers. The UltraCut Flex Wing cutting deck features a 48-inch center deck with two 48-inch wing decks. The wing decks fold hydraulically to ease loading and reduce trailering space. A 43.4-horsepower* Yanmar three-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with common rail fuel injection powers a two-speed hydro drive mechanism. Low range offers maximum torque and mower control, while high range delivers transport speeds of up to 17mph. Exmark’s new 4-inch travel full-suspension seat and strategically placed isolation mounts provide all-day operator comfort.

Learn more: Exmark.com.

* The gross horsepower was laboratory rated at 3000 rpm by the engine manufacturer. As configured to meet safety, emission and operating requirements, the actual engine horsepower on these mowers may be significantly lower.