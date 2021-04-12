Exmark adds 48-inch zero-turn

Exmark introduced a new midsize Radius E-Series zero-turn mower, which features a twin-blade 48-inch UltraCut Series 3 cutting deck.

Mike Mayfield, Exmark product manager, said the new midsize Radius E-Series model offers a number of benefits including increased cut quality, improved mulching and more uniform clipping discharge.

“Radius E-Series mowers deliver professional quality results paired with unmatched value,” Mayfield said. “The new 48-inch UltraCut Series 3 twin-blade cutting deck uses longer blades than an equivalent three-blade cutting deck for increased cutting system performance, particularly when mulching or bagging.”

Exmark said the design of the twin-blade cutting system increases the cutting chamber volume by 50 percent. The larger cutting chamber reduces deck packing, with more efficient transfer of clippings from the left to right chamber in side-discharge use.

This new UltraCut Series 3 twin-blade cutting deck is fabricated and welded from seven- and 10-gauge high-strength alloy steel. Heavy-duty Series 4 cutting spindle assemblies feature sealed bearings for maximum durability with reduced maintenance requirements.

The new Radius E-Series machine is powered by a Kawasaki FR691V air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, featuring pressurized lubrication and cast-iron cylinder liners. Exmark’s hydro drive system uses dual Hydro Gear hydros to deliver zero-turn precision and infinitely variable ground speeds of up to 8.0 mph forward and 5.0 mph reverse.