Exmark adds electric commercial 21-inch walk-behind mower

Exmark adds its first electric commercial walk-behind mower — the Commercial 21 V-Series. The new model offers the commercial cut quality and durability professionals demand, with low sound output and zero engine exhaust emissions, from an electric machine.

“The Commercial 21 V-Series makes it easier for landscape contractors to work in zero engine exhaust emission areas, or HOA quiet zones,” said Jamie Briggs, Exmark director of marketing. “It gives these professionals a true commercial mower that delivers Exmark’s signature cut quality and durability, with the low sound output and zero engine exhaust emissions they need to operate.”

At just under 81dB of measured sound output, the Commercial 21 V-Series operates well below the OSHA 85dB threshold for hearing protection, according to the company. The electric powertrain also eliminates service items typically associated with gas-powered mowers, including oil changes and air filter maintenance.

The Commercial 21 V-Series is powered by a rechargeable 60 Volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion Professional Power System that provides up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge, depending on conditions. Exmark said the 5.5A rapid charger provides 90 percent charge in 75 minutes. Two 60V 7.5 Ah batteries and a rapid charger are included with each Commercial 21 V-Series machine.

A ¼-inch thick die-cast aluminum cutting deck — the same deck used on gasoline-powered Commercial 21-inch models — delivers unmatched durability, with the ability to bag or mulch clippings. A 2.5-bushel bag and mulch kit are included. Cut height is adjustable in half-inch increments, from 1-inch to 4.5-inches.