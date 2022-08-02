Exmark adds most powerful zero-turn to Radius lineup

Exmark updated its 2022 Radius X-Series zero-turn riding mower. The new machine features a 31-hp Kawasaki twin-cylinder engine, which according to the company makes it Exmark’s most powerful Radius model.

Exmark director of marketing Jamie Briggs said the Radius remains one of the company’s best sellers.

“Radius models have always offered a compelling combination of productivity, cut quality, durability, and value,” he said. “With more power, the 2022 Radius X-Series better meets the needs of growing landscape contractors with heavy cutting conditions.”

The new Radius features a 60-inch UltraCut Series 4 cutting deck with a high-capacity 5.5-inch deep side-discharge. The cutting deck features Exmark’s exclusive Flow Control to. Patented Lazer Z-style deck strut isolation technology eliminates sway, eases deck height adjustment and reduces vibrations for operators.

The Kawasaki FX921V engine features an overhead V-valve design with three valves per cylinder, pressurized lubrication and a high-efficiency oil cooler. The engine, designed for use on commercial zero-turn mowers, features a metal engine cover, integrated clean out ports, a heavy-duty shift-type starter and multi-stage canister air filter.

A Hydro-Gear drive system offers ground speeds of up to 10 mph. Large caster tires and 24-inch Kenda drive tires offer increased traction and ground clearance and stability, according to Exmark.

A heavy-duty unibody frame is fully welded of 2-inch by 3-inch rectangular steel frame tubes. The frame design places its heaviest components such as the engine, fuel tank and Hydro-Drive system lower to improve balance.