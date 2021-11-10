Exmark debuts autonomous and electric mower prototypes

Exmark is developing future technologies which include electric, robotic and autonomous commercial mowers and unveiled an early prototype of its robotic mower concept and showed prototypes of autonomous and electric mower models at GIE+EXPO.

Exmark also unveiled its 2022 product line at the show. New introductions include a new 144-inch Lazer Z Diesel zero-turn riding mower and all-new Vertex S-Series stand-on mower, as well as a Vanguard Oil Guard-equipped Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn riding mower and a new, more powerful Radius X-Series zero-turn riding mower.

“Whether it’s the next evolution of an established product or the development of innovative new products from the ground-up, we’re committed to giving our customers tools that deliver a competitive advantage,” Daryn Walters Exmark general manager said. “When the technology is ready and the timing is right for the commercial marketplace, Exmark will be ready. As an industry, we’re still working to fully understand where autonomous and robotic equipment fit into the equation for landscape professionals. We see a big future for autonomous and robotic mowers in the commercial marketplace. We’re excited for what the future holds, and are prepared to give our customers the tools they need to succeed.”