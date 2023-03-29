Exmark: Lazer Z with Tractus – the Total Package

The best way to take the legendary performance of the Exmark Lazer Z zero-turn mower to the next level is the Tractus airless tire set. Now it’s even easier with the Total Package. Now through May 31, save thousands when you purchase a 60- or 72-inch Lazer Z and a Tractus tire set. Mow with confidence, knowing you’ll never again experience a productivity killing flat tire. Plus, qualified buyers can get 0% APR for 48 months with equal payments, and customers that purchase two Total Packages qualify for Exmark Fleet Program benefits.

