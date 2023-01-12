Exmark Lazer Z X-Series with Adapt

Experienced landscape maintenance pros know deck adjustment is essential to achieving optimal cut quality. Small adjustments to deck pitch, or rake, can make big difference in finished cut quality and efficiency. That’s why Exmark has introduced Adapt on select 2023 Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn mowers. Adapt enables tools-free deck rake adjustments from the operator seat, enabling the operator to quickly optimize deck performance for any cutting conditions. With both positive and negative deck rake adjustment, Adapt enables the Exmark UltraCut Series 6 cutting deck to operate optimally on any turf type.

Learn more: Exmark.com