Exmark: Tractus Airless Tire and Wheel Combo

October 26, 2020
Photo: Exmark

Designed to eliminate flat tires and deliver longer service life, Exmark’s new Tractus airless tire and wheel combination is available as an accessory on select 2020 Lazer Z zero-turn mowers. The Tractus tire and wheel combination offers a larger contact patch than pneumatic tires, with more consistent ground pressure for reduced turf compaction and enhanced cut quality. With a similar ride quality to a pneumatic tire, Tractus increases operator comfort. The proven tread design offers superior traction in a wide range of conditions, with reduced marking when turning on concrete.

