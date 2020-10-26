Exmark: Tractus Airless Tire and Wheel Combo

Designed to eliminate flat tires and deliver longer service life, Exmark’s new Tractus airless tire and wheel combination is available as an accessory on select 2020 Lazer Z zero-turn mowers. The Tractus tire and wheel combination offers a larger contact patch than pneumatic tires, with more consistent ground pressure for reduced turf compaction and enhanced cut quality. With a similar ride quality to a pneumatic tire, Tractus increases operator comfort. The proven tread design offers superior traction in a wide range of conditions, with reduced marking when turning on concrete.

