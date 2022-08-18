ExperiGreen Lawn Care gets new private equity backing

Private equity firm Huron Capital invests in ExperiGreen Lawn Care, with a platform now in development for the company to use Huron’s ExecFactor strategy.

ExperiGreen’s executive leadership team will remain fully intact and continue in their existing roles as part of Huron’s investment, the company said.

In addition to President John Moehn, the company said its leadership team includes Chief Financial Officer Mike Goodrich, Chief Operating Officer Dana Irwin as well as long-time ExperiGreen investor and Chairman Joe Kucik.

“Mike, Dana and I are thrilled for this partnership as we work to transition from a regional lawn care startup to a national player of scale with Huron,” Moehn said. “We felt strongly about the resources and expertise that Huron and outside board members, Joe Kucik and David Alexander, bring to the table that will propel our expansion initiatives.”

ExperiGreen has long been majority-owned by Kucik, who previously founded Real Green Systems.

“We were at an inflection point for ExperiGreen this year having solidly built the six regional branches that were launched in 2017 and are now laying the groundwork for more ambitious growth,” Kucik said. “Huron has a wealth of experience and practical knowledge, alongside a formal value creation playbook, for how to support our ambitions to grow nationally.”

For this initiative, ExperiGreen will team with Huron Operating Partner David Alexander, who for six years served as CEO of TruGreen.

“Joe and I have known each other for years and I am pleased that we have an opportunity to work together to aid management in building a great company,” said Alexander.