Factors owners need to consider when adding a new service line

What should landscape business owners consider when adding a new service line?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“Adding a successful new service line is very difficult. The best way to do it is to buy out an existing company in the field and grow it. I would make sure management has skin in the game.”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Is this new service line good for the future? Will clients need this 10 years from now? Or is this just a new shiny object that many of us entrepreneurs like to chase? If it’s sustainable, build a plan to follow and measure against.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Consider if the new service leverages your ideal client relationships and internal execution capacity. Can you cross-sell the service? Can you gain efficiency by adding this service in-house? Does it give your clients a better experience?”

Jerry McKay

McKay Landscape Lighting

Omaha, Neb.

“Build a team before launching that has a passion for the new endeavor. That lead person is probably in your organization right now.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Look at its impact on your core business. Can the new service be easily cross-sold to and from your existing lines? How much attention and talent will it pull from the rest of your business? And keep in mind the negative synergies will be realized before the positive.”

Industry Consultants

Neal Glatt

GrowTheBench

Boston, Mass.

“Consider what you can add to the market that is completely unique. What is no one else offering that adds maximum value to customers at maximum efficiency for the business? When new demand is created with unleveraged resources, new service lines can become

the best service lines.”