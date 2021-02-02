Factory Direct Hose adds custom hose sales, $9M in inventory for flood season

At the start of 2021, Factory Direct Hose announced that they will now sell their suction hose, discharge hose and garden hose by the foot.

“Many of our customers were coming to us and wanting to be able to customize the length of their hose,” said Zach Evans, CEO of Factory Direct Hose. “They didn’t want to pay for the extra length that they didn’t need. In addition to that, the extra length adds unnecessary weight to the hose when lugging it around and also takes up more space when storing. We are excited to announce that now our customers can customize their hose to fit their exact needs.”

Factory Direct Hose, an industrial hose supply store that ships nationwide, frequently supplies landscapers with garden hose, suction hose, discharge hose and their accompanying camlock fittings.

According to Evans, Factory Direct Hose is now one of the only retailers online to sell garden, suction and discharge hose by the foot. “It’s difficult for retailers to offer their hoses to be purchased by the foot. It takes a really large inventory in order to be able to provide that type of service,” said Evans. “We are excited to have grown to the point that we can offer this money and space saving option to our customers.”

$9 million added inventory for flood season

Factory Direct Hose also announced their warehouses will be stocked with $9 million worth of inventory ready to be shipped at a moment’s notice in preparation for the upcoming fire and flood season.

The risk of floods after fires increases drastically due to vegetation loss and altered terrain, leaving the ground unable to absorb water. With the 2020 fire season being one of the deadliest on record for the west coast (burning over 10.3 million acres and still counting) many experts fear that intense flooding is all but inevitable in 2021.

“First a deadly fire, then a flood. It’s a classic 1-2 punch from Mother Nature,” said Evans. “Large diameter suction hose and discharge hose can be hard to find in stock, especially during fire and flood season. In order to truly be ready for a worst case scenario, we needed to increase our inventory and have it immediately available for shipment.”

The 2020 fires hit close to home for Factory Direct, which has several warehouses in Oregon. 2020 was the worst fire season on record for the Beaver State, which saw over 1.1 million acres burned and smashed previous records for hazardous air quality.

“If there was one lesson that 2020 has taught all of us, it is that preparation is essential. As a company, we want to ensure that if we have another record breaking season, we will not run out of stock of suction and discharge hose. We want to be prepared to deliver essential equipment to those who need it at a moment’s notice.”