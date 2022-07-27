Fairway Lawns acquires Luv-A-Lawn

Fairway Lawns, Little Rock, Ark., acquired Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control located in St. Cloud, Fla. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Luv-A-Lawn team and add their high-quality brand to our growing platform,” said Kyle DeMilt, CEO of Fairway Lawns. “The addition of Luv-A-Lawn enhances Fairway Lawns’ mission of providing industry-leading quality and service to our customers.”

Joe Valentine, owner of Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control, said, “Selling my company was a big decision, obviously. We built a large company in both lawn and pest control and have a great team serving central Florida. Finding a buyer whom we felt comfortable with in taking care of our customers and team members was a priority.”