Fairway Lawns expands footprint with 3 new partnerships

Fairway Lawns of Little Rock, Ark., continues to expand its footprint across the eastern half of the country with three new partnerships: Real Turf Solutions in Florida, Green Queen headquartered in Atlanta and One Call in Ohio.

Fairway Lawns says the acquisition of Real Turf Solutions builds on the company’s presence in Florida.

“With 30 years of experience where customers know founder and co-owner Harvey Hudson and co-owner Joe Fragomeni by name, they share our values for customer excellence and positive results,” Fairway Lawns CEO Greg Harbison.

Green Queen, based in Atlanta also serves Charleston and has plans to expand service to Nashville. It offers environmentally-friendly offerings to customers, which Fairway Lawns says will expand its ability to offer organic solutions.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Fairway Companies family and to introduce chemical-free pest and lawn solutions to a broader audience of environmentally conscious consumers,” said Jennifer Hankey, CEO of Green Queen.

In addition to these moves, NexGreen, which Fairway Lawns acquired in 2o22, added One Call. Scott Jones founded One Call 28 years ago and the company continues to grow and strengthen its presence in central Ohio.

Fairway Lanws has made a flurry of moves recently with the addition of Kapp’s Green Lawns of Fort Wayne, Ind., Your Green Team and Next Level Turf Management in Florida, Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control located in St. Cloud, Fla., and Plant-It-Earth and Pest Control in Plant City, Fla.