Fairway Lawns expands its Florida presence with two acquisitions

Fairway Lawns of Little Rock, Ark., acquired Your Green Team and Next Level Turf Management, both servicing the greater Tampa and Sarasota markets in Florida.

“Expansion in central Florida is key to our growth strategy,” said Greg Harbison CEO of Fairway. “We are pleased to bring two well-run and growing companies into the Fairway family. They bring unique service platforms and a focus on excellence that we are excited to build upon.”

Your Green Team provides pest control, commercial and residential lawn care, irrigation and design/build services in Tampa, Sarasota, New Port Richey and Orlando areas.

Next Level Turf Management offers irrigation, turf care, sod installation and design/installation services.

Fairway said partnering with Next Level Turf and Your Green Team strengthens the company’s growth trend with the addition of more partners in an annual growing season market. Fairway Lawns added Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control located in St. Cloud, Fla., and Plant-It-Earth and Pest Control in Plant City, Fla.