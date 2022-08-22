Fairway Lawns’ expansion in Florida continues

Fairway Lawns of Little Rock, Ark., added Plant-It-Earth and Pest Control a residential lawn care operation in Plant City, Fla. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The Clendenin Consulting Group, based in Vero Beach, Fla., worked with the two operations to secure the deal.

“It was important to me to sell to a buyer who I was confident in to continue the quality of service that we have maintained since the beginning of Plant-It-Earth Lawn and Pest Control,” said Brett Melanson, owner of Plant-It-Earth. “We are also pleased with the plans that Fairway has to expand the business and to create more opportunities for the people of Plant-It-Earth.”

This is Fairway Lawns’ second acquisition in a month as the company recently added Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control located in St. Cloud, Fla.

“We are excited to join forces with the Plant-It-Earth Lawn and Pest Control team and partner with their best-in-class operations. The addition of Plant-It-Earth, coupled with our recent acquisition of Luv-A-Lawn, represents our growing presence in the attractive Florida market,” said Kyle DeMilt, CEO of Fairway Lawns. “Both of these businesses enhance Fairway Lawns’ mission of providing industry-leading quality and service to our customers. We’d like to thank The Clendenin Consulting Group for their hard work getting this transaction complete and allowing us to partner with Plant-It-Earth.”