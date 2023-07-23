Fecon adds compact disc mulcher

Fecon expands its line of attachments with the Disc Hawk disc mulcher, specifically designed for high-flow skid steers and compact track loaders.

Fecon said this new attachment increases productivity with a faster, rougher cut either for first-pass vegetation removal or in instances where maximizing material dispersion without fine chip size is ideal.

With a working width of 60 inches, the disc mulcher is built for 75- to 132-horsepower skid steers and compact track loaders that operate with as little as 30-50 gallons per minute (gpm) of auxiliary hydraulic flow. The unit provides exceptional performance for mulching thicker vegetative material at higher speeds than traditional drum mulchers. A low-profile motor and deck configuration provides visibility and reduces material buildup.

Configurable discharge and intake chutes allow operators to maximize productivity and dispersion needs without compromise. The open brush chute features a larger throat that allows for a higher material intake and faster processing of lighter vegetation-like brush. The hardwood intake chute guides larger trees into the disc, resulting in quicker processing of thick vegetation. Used in applications where material dispersion is preferred — the broadcast discharge chute is ideal for distributing material faster over large areas. Similarly, the processing discharge chute increases the mulching of finer material with dispersion back toward the ground.

The unique disc comes backed by Fecon’s 12-month, 1,000-hour warranty. The mulcher attachment features 24 bottom tools, 12 edge knife tools and eight top tools, along with optional Carbide tools to minimize wear and ensure optimal performance near rocky terrain.

An adjustable push bar allows operators to toggle between degrees of disc engagement, depending on the application. For example, in the forward position, the push bar guides small debris into the disc. Having the push bar in the furthest back position exposes more of the mulching disc for efficient processing of larger trees and thicker material.