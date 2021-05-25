Fecon introduces environmentally safe hydraulic fluids

Fecon has introduced Fecon Green Hydraulic Fluids, a zinc-free, readily biodegradable formula that the company says is designed to withstand the rigors of land clearing and forestry mulching. This environmentally friendly product meets or exceeds Vickers M-2950-S, Vickers 1-286-5, U.S. Steel 126 and U.S. Steel 127 criteria.

According to the company, its low volatility increases the flash and fire safety features, protecting the equipment and its operators. Ideal for hydraulic equipment operating in wet or dusty environments, Fecon Green has a high viscosity index (VI) that provides fluid protection under higher loads and pressures. It also provides seal conditioning which extends seal life and reduces oil leakage.

Fecon says its Fecon Green is compatible with the same system materials and components that are designed to operate on mineral oil-based and most synthetic-based fluids. It is engineered to perform in extreme conditions such as forestry, marine and industrial hydraulic systems that require Anti-Wear (AW), anti-rust, anti-oxidation, anti-foam and demulsibility properties.

The company said its Fecon Green Hydraulic Fluids meet the Environmental Protection Agency Vessel General Permit (VGP) guidelines for Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants and should be used in hydraulic systems where low toxicity, biodegradability and non-bioaccumulation properties are required.

Available in 1-gallon, 5-gallon and 55-gallon containers, Fecon Green Hydraulic Fluids are now standard in all Fecon mulching tractors.