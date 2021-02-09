Fecon purchases Vermeer Forestry Mulching Products

Fecon has acquired the Vermeer forestry mulcher product line and, through the arrangement, has established a global distribution agreement with the company.

This distribution agreement with Vermeer, which will be rolled out on a controlled basis throughout 2021, will provide dealers access to the robust line of mulching equipment. Fecon said this distribution strategy leverages the scope and size of traditional Vermeer dealerships by focusing on market segments with differentiated product needs.

“Adding Fecon engineering and technology will make it easier for customers to buy the equipment best suited to their needs,” said Fecon CEO Bob Dieckman. “With its extensive coverage and high standard of customer support, as well as the professional and strategic Vermeer sales organization, we are certain that both organizations will benefit from the partnership.”

Fecon will start the distribution process with a select global group of Vermeer dealers in 2021, as well as strategically specified products. The company will assume production and support of the Vermeer model FT100 and FT300 forestry mulching tractors and has begun moving these functions to Fecon’s Lebanon, Ohio, factory.

“Fecon’s forestry innovation and product lineup is a great complement to our equipment portfolio,” said Doug Hundt, Vermeer president of industrial solutions. “With a lineup of products that support the land clearing, utility right-of-way and fire mitigation markets, its mulching attachments and tractors will give our dealers a broader portfolio to support those customers we are already working within those markets.”