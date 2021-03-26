Fecon updates FTX150-2 mulching tractor

Fecon has redesigned its FTX150-2 mulching tractor. Now with a Cummins 3.8L tier four, stage five engine that delivers 10 percent more HP.

The hydraulic system provides 60 gpm with a dedicated circuit to the attachment. This upgraded forestry tractor also features high-strength steel construction for greater durability, according to the company.

The FTX150-2 also features a more open engine compartment with large doors for ease of service and a cooling system designed for mulching. The cab includes an in-cab adjustable flow for attachment versatility with presets and a 7-inch touchscreen IQAN display. According to the company, the tractor is ideal for all forestry mulching applications, including large-scale right-of-way maintenance, vegetation management, lot clearing jobs or any land clearing project.

The new engine delivers 155 peak hp to provide the power to take on tough forestry mulching projects according to the company. It features the Fecon power management system that automatically monitors and maintains engine power for maximum production in all types of mulching conditions.

Built for durability in demanding applications, the FTX150-2 includes a cooling system designed specifically for mulching applications. The larger cooler compensates for a higher duty cycle, while wider fins prevent clogging.

The tractor also has a larger cab features keyless operation and automatic climate control along with a touchscreen display to allow operators to control all machine functions with ease. Also inside the cab is a remote fuse panel, integrated time clocks and a high-flow counter to better determine operating hours on the cutting head.

A video demonstration of the FTX150-2 may be viewed here.