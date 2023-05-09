Fecon’s new mulcher attachment offers versatile tool for vegetation management

Fecon debuts the FMX28 Bull Hog, a compact excavator mulcher attachment. The new attachment is capable of mulching overgrowth, underbrush and small trees and can help users clear property lines, pastureland, real estate lots, ditches, trails, fencerows, invasive species and more.

The FMX28 allows for the removal of a single tree in a group or operators can get rid of specific branches. It features a design built for standard flow excavators that are 3.5- to 5 tons and can operate with as little as 12 gpm. With an overall width of 40 inches and a working width of 28 inches, the attachment mounts on excavators up to 8 tons.

“We were thrilled to showcase the FMX28 compact excavator mulching attachment for the first time at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023,” said Mark Middendorf, Fecon’s executive vice president of sales. “Our portfolio of world-class forestry attachments are specifically designed to be purpose-built with the versatility and durability customers can count on to tackle virtually any site-clearing task with ease.”

The mulching head features 14 reversible knife tools on a bite-limiting split ring rotor. Fecon also offers a Cubit carbide tool option for applications that require high levels of ground clearing, especially in rocky soils. The attachment’s rear throat design narrows as the material passes, trapping oversized pieces of debris in the blade area to ensure proper and uniform chip size and controlled material disbursement.