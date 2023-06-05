Felco updates line of hedge shears and folding saw with new cutting system

Felco unveils a new line of hedge shears and folding saws that include a bypass cutting system and improvements to blade geometrics.

The Felco 250 hedge shear features ground blades at 13 inches with a serrated section that can cut through branches up to .6-inches in diameter.

“We heard the requests of our customers loud and clear,” said Nabil Francis, the CEO of Felco. “They were looking for a high-performance, long-lasting hedge care tool. This was new territory for us, but our team of technicians was up to the challenge. They conducted extensive research and with the help of professionals in the field, developed the Felco 250.”

In addition to the hedge shears, Felco launches four folding saw models. The 601, 602, 603 and 604 were developed on the basis of the Felco 600 model. The redesigns of the saw provide blade geometries suitable for pruning jobs across landscaping, vineyards, arboriculture and more.

Features include new optimizations on the teeth to facilitate wood removal, a blade with chrome plating to reduce friction and tooth tips with impulse heat treatment to increase hardness, as well as a touch grip to keep one’s hand in an ideal cutting position.