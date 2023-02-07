Felling Trailers adds low-profile hauling solution

Felling Trailers adds the Low Pro Heavy Duty (LP HD) models to its deck-over tagline. The LP HD is designed and engineered for transporting heavy wideset loads, like excavators, dozers and other construction equipment.

The LP HD series tag has been designed and engineered to accommodate equipment that has an 8 to 8.5-foot wide track gauge (center to center of tracks), which will concentrate the weight of the machine directly over the side rails, typically 10+ feet overall width machine.

The LP HD series currently consists of two models; the FT-50-3 LP HD triple axel 25-ton and the FT-60-4 LP HD quad axle 30-ton (4 axle legality varies by state/providence). The available deck lengths for the triple axle are 24, 26, 28 and 30 feet. The available deck lengths for the quad-axle are 28, 30 and 32 feet.

The Low Pro Heavy Duty (LP HD) series is constructed with a 10-inch structural channel full-length side rail (flanges out), junior beam cross members 12 inches on center pierced through the heavy-duty, engineered, and fabricated 16 inches tall mainframe beams and is standard with 1 3/8 inch apitong decking.

It allows for optional outriggers to provide additional support and load distribution. The LP HDs are standard with a 6-foot long double incline beavertail providing 12-degree and 6-degree load angles, respectively. The double incline feature eliminates the sharp break-over point, which substantially helps load/unload tracked equipment safely. The 6-foot double incline beavertail is constructed with 5-by-3-inch self-cleaning angles. The 6-foot-by-20-inch ramps, like the beavertail, are built with a 5-by-3-inch self-cleaning angle, spring-assist construction, or optional air ramp configurations.