Ferris and Michelin team to offer airless tire on zero-turn mower options

Ferris Mowers will now have the option of Michelin X Tweel turf 26-inch tires. The 26x12N12 XL airless tires are offered as an optional or replacement on all Ferris ISX3300 60- and 72-inch deck models

“At Ferris, we recognize the need to offer multiple tire options to meet the various needs of our customers,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton. “Not all turf is equal, and not all jobs are the same. Providing an option like this, which we’ve tested and validated to deliver premium performance with Ferris equipment, demonstrates our understanding of what it takes to win in landscape contracting.”

“We’re thrilled about our new partnership with Ferris by offering Tweels for their most productive commercial mowers,” said Tony Marconi, business director of Michelin Tweel Technologies. “Ferris mowers are already known for their consistent mow quality, high productivity and excellent operator comfort. So, the Michelin Tweel is a perfect match to further enhance their performance.”

Michelin’s airless technology pairs with the suspension technology equipped on Ferris zero-turn mowers to reduce downtime due to flats and unseated beads. The turf tire size 26x12N12 XL features a 1031-pound load capacity, which can be used with or without a bagger system. It also incorporates a 5-bolt design, which mounts easily to the Ferris ISX3300 mowers without modification or mounting equipment.

Michelin’s X Tweel tire will be available as an accessory for the Ferris ISX 3300 commercial zero-turn mower starting in January 2024.