Ferris Mowers intros electric zero-turn mower

Ferris Mowers introduced the 300e electric zero-turn mower at the 2023 Equip Exposition. The mower comes with the Ferris suspension system, which features a pivoting front axle along with coil-over shocks and a swingarm rear suspension system that also comes with coil-over shocks. This allows the wheels to remain in better contact with the ground enhancing stability and ensuring a smooth ride over rough and bumpy terrain, according to the company.

“Ferris has built a reputation for quality mowers that operators prize for innovative technology that both improves the cut and elevates the mowing experience,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton. “An electric zero turn from Ferris had to meet that same criteria for us and for our customers and the 300e does just that.”

A Vanguard 48-volt 3.5kW commercial battery powers the 300e, which can be charged with a standard outdoor extension cord (Type B) in a 110-volt outlet. The zero-turn’s onboard charger offers users a charge time of 3.5 hours and run time on a full charge is up to two hours or up to 3.5 acres. The 300e can reach speeds up to 7 miles per hour and has three-blade speeds to adjust for varying grass types and conditions.

The blades are specifically engineered for the electric drivetrain to reduce power consumption while maintaining cutting performance. The 300e comes in 42- and 48-inch deck sizes, both with steel rear bumpers for added durability.

The zero-turn mower will be available for delivery in spring 2024.