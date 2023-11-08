Ferris upgrades mower cutting system

Ferris Mowers updates its iCD cutting system for increased efficiency and superior cutting.

The company said the new system will be available on the Ferris ISX800, ISX2200, ISX3300 and ISX6200 zero turns as well as the Ferris Z2 and Z3X stand-on units.

The system includes a new baffle design and increased blade overlap which creates more vacuum. In addition, a wider exit chute reduces grass buildup. The iCD+ system comes in both 60- and 72-inch deck sizes. Ferris said it plans to expand to smaller deck sizes next year.

The new offering also includes a reinforced rounded trim edge that resists cracks and deflects impact. The iCD+ system also introduces an anti-scalp wheel that is attached with a bracket, instead of being welded on, making it easy to replace if damaged.

“The improvements to the iCD system will serve to enhance both the cut and the operator experience,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing for Briggs & Stratton. “Ferris operators prize our units for their comfort, efficiency and quality of cut and this new system is one more way we are delivering for them.”