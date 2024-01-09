FieldBin unveils new features to its field management service

FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, is rolling out several new features to its application, including a PDF engine, currency switching capabilities, a skills and categories tagging feature for employees, stripe improvements for access management and additional two-way SMS communications.

The new PDF engine allows FieldBin users to generate PDFs with custom fields and enables support for future PDF customization features. With currency switching, companies outside of the U.S. will be able to generate invoices and estimates using their local currencies. The skills and categories tagging feature helps contractors better align their employees with specific calls, jobs and tasks. Stripe improvements for access management help users designate and manage payment administrators, while additional two-way SMS communications provide more seamless contact between contractors and their customers.

“We continue to deliver new features that give hard-working contractors and other trade professionals the technology tools they need to work smarter, land more jobs and increase profits,” said Ralph Sita, FieldBin CEO and co-founder. “We’re excited about these new additions to the FieldBin application and look forward to helping our customers grow in 2024.”

The FieldBin software tool assists field service trade business owners and teams who want to reduce back-office operations, cut down on paperwork and streamline processes. Its features include work order scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal and customer management.

Learn more about other previous upgrades to the service here.