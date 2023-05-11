FieldBin updates field management service with new features

FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, added several new features to their field management service. The new features include GPS stamping for location and time tracking, inventory management for multiple locations and increased customer messaging capabilities via email and text confirmations, “on my way” notifications, technician reminders and live chat support for 24/7 assistance.

The company said it also added custom tax rate capabilities support for countries outside the U.S. that use a VAT tax system. Invoices can now apply tax to individual line items instead of the invoice as a whole and multiple tax rates can be used on a single invoice. FieldBin also integrated with Quickbooks data synchronization improvements to better align operations and reporting information.

“These new features are designed to give trade professionals and their teams the advantages they need to be faster, more efficient and make more money,” said Garrett Wilson, FieldBin president and co-founder. “We continue to develop and improve on features using feedback from our customers who understand that the better their businesses run, the better service they can provide to their customers.”