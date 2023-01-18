FieldRoutes adds mobile app

FieldRoutes, a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, adds a FieldRoutes app. The company said users can immediately schedule, service and sell to customers, all while in the field.

“With the recent labor shortage and high cost of fuel, the ability to sell, manage and service customers from a single mobile application adds tremendous value to our customers,” said William Chaney, chief executive officer for FieldRoutes.

With the new mobile app, technicians and crew members can quickly view their appointments and access sales tools and customers’ information from one screen, including active subscriptions, pending appointments and outstanding balances.

The app offers robust area management tools with sales statistics for areas, assign personnel to territories and create “no knock” zones.

“We’ve answered the call from customers who have been asking for a mobile solution that allows technicians and crew members to generate sales when they identify additional service needs while on location and schedule services in real time,” said Chaney.