First Editions® Jade Parade® Sand Cherry

Looking for an improved groundcover? Check out the Jade Parade® Sand Cherry, from First Editions®. This durable shrub is an excellent choice for landscapers who want color in their mass plantings. In spring, the branches are covered in pure white blooms, like a field of snow. The foliage remains blue-green throughout summer, before turning yellow, orange, and red in fall. Unlike many groundcovers, Jade Parade® has an upright growth habit that adds unique texture to the landscape. Once established, Jade Parade® is highly tolerant of dry sites.

