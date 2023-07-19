First Editions® Shrubs & Trees: Eclipse® Bigleaf Hydrangea

Eclipse® Hydrangea is a true dark-leaf mophead hydrangea that offers season-long beauty with intense, dark purple leaves that hold their color, even in sunny warm climates. The striking foliage, paired with gorgeous dark purple or cranberry-colored blooms, will pair perfectly with anything in the garden and are sure to make a dramatic impact. Maturing at 3-5 feet tall and wide, Eclipse® will stand out, whether used as a focal point in the garden or in decorative containers.

Eclipse® will be available for the 2024 season, so reach out to a First Editions® licensee sales representative. If you want to learn more, go to https://www.baileynurseries.com/new-varieties/eclipse-bigleaf-hydrangea