First Editions® Shrubs & Trees

January 6, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Photo: Bailey Nurseries

Introducing the Ruby Tears™ crabapple, from First Editions®. In spring, the weeping branches are covered in fragrant pink blooms, followed by dark red fruit in late summer. A compact stature and weeping habit make this ornamental tree an ideal specimen for landscapes of any size. Consider using Ruby Tears™ in a courtyard, patio, or foundation planting. Foliage emerges ruby-red, then retains a hint of burgundy throughout the summer. Once established, Ruby Tears™ is drought tolerant.

Learn more.

