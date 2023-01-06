First Editions® Shrubs & Trees

Introducing the Ruby Tears™ crabapple, from First Editions®. In spring, the weeping branches are covered in fragrant pink blooms, followed by dark red fruit in late summer. A compact stature and weeping habit make this ornamental tree an ideal specimen for landscapes of any size. Consider using Ruby Tears™ in a courtyard, patio, or foundation planting. Foliage emerges ruby-red, then retains a hint of burgundy throughout the summer. Once established, Ruby Tears™ is drought tolerant.

