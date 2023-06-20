Florida A&M University and Florida State University study sun glare

A research project at Florida A&M University and Florida State University College of Engineering looks at how drivers respond to sun glare. Transportation Research Record published the findings.

“We want drivers to be safer on the road,” said study co-author Eren Ozguven, the Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response Center director. “At certain times of day, the sun can be blinding, so as scientists and engineers, we want to find solutions.”

Researchers found drivers were most likely to run red lights or stop signs, particularly on local roadways. Drivers also tended to follow vehicles too closely in high-traffic areas.

“There are emerging technologies that could help drivers when sun glare is impacting their driving,” said study co-author Mohammadreza Koloushani, a doctoral candidate in the department of civil and environmental engineering at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. “For example, developing automated avoidance systems that use intelligent transportation technology may prevent crashes when drivers are following other vehicles too closely.”