FMC: Expand Recurring Revenue Services With One Product.

July 8, 2022 -  By
Photo: FMC

With extreme staying power and long-lasting protection under the sun, FMC’s Scion® insecticide with UVX™ Technology is the next generation of Insecticides for control of ants, cockroaches, spiders, ticks, and scorpions. Powered by gamma-cyhalothrin, Scion® is engineered to maintain a continuous residual even when faced with harsh surfaces, high temperatures, and intense sunlight. Discover FMC’s Scion® Assurances Program and confidently offer exceptional control with 75-day assurance on mosquito and ticks, and 90-day assurance for perimeter pests.

